Dr. Isac Simpson, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Isac Simpson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isac Simpson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Mountain View Hospital.
Dr. Simpson works at
Locations
-
1
Mountain View Hospital2325 Coronado St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 557-2700
-
2
Dermatology and Family Medicine2225 Teton Plz Ste B, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 524-2222
-
3
Simpson Dermcare And Family Medicine3456 E 17th St Ste 190, Ammon, ID 83406 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Simpson?
Knowledge providers with great bedside manner!
About Dr. Isac Simpson, DO
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386939734
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Phoenix Baptist Hospital and Medical Center
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Brigham Young University
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson works at
Dr. Simpson speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.