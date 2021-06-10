Overview

Dr. Isac Simpson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Simpson works at Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls, ID with other offices in Ammon, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.