Dr. Isac Rosenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Isac Rosenberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Locations
Child Care Limited1004 Carondelet Dr Ste 350, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 339-9346Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 11:00amSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Isac Rosenberg, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children's Mercy Hospital
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.