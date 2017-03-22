Dr. Isabelo Artacho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Artacho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isabelo Artacho, MD
Overview
Dr. Isabelo Artacho, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Artacho works at
Locations
-
1
Ying S Kong MD6079 N Fresno St Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 438-4388
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This man is a saint, he treats you like a family member. There is nothing he has not done to make me and my daughter feel like viable humans. I don't think he knows how much his treatment helps God bless Dr.Attaching.
About Dr. Isabelo Artacho, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Filipino
- 1962413229
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Artacho speaks Filipino.
