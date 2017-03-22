Overview

Dr. Isabelo Artacho, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Artacho works at Isabelo S. Artacho, M.D. Child Neurology in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.