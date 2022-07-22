Dr. Isabelle Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isabelle Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isabelle Wilson, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Wilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Isabelle Ponge Wilson MD PC50 Park Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 679-4134
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Wonderful care from Dr. Wilson
About Dr. Isabelle Wilson, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1831278878
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.