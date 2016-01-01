See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Isabelle Le Leannec, MD

Colorectal Surgery
0.0 (0)
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Isabelle Le Leannec, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Le Leannec works at Nyu Langone Colon & Rectal Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Colon & Rectal Surgery
    530 1st Ave Ste 7V, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7302
  2. 2
    Nyu Langone Medical Center
    550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7302
  3. 3
    University of Minnesota
    516 Delaware St Se, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 222-0980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anorectal Abscess
Colectomy
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Isabelle Le Leannec, MD

    Colorectal Surgery
    12 years of experience
    English
    1124318522
    Education & Certifications

    WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
    Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Le Leannec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Le Leannec has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le Leannec.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le Leannec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le Leannec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

