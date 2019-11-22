Dr. Isabelle Eustice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eustice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isabelle Eustice, MD
Overview
Dr. Isabelle Eustice, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Catawba Valley Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Eustice works at
Locations
-
1
Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan612 Mocksville Ave # 3, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 951-1337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eustice?
I love Dr.Eustice! My sister and I brought my mother to her to assist in treating Bi-polar disorder. She was alwys kind, compassionate and respectful with all of us. She became like a family friend. My mother passed away 3 years ago. I don't know what we would have done without this wonderful lady. I have recently recommended her to a couple of friends
About Dr. Isabelle Eustice, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1821021080
Education & Certifications
- University S Fl
- University S Fl Tampa Genl Va Hospital
- Ochsner Hospital
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Geriatric Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eustice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eustice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eustice using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eustice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eustice works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eustice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eustice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eustice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eustice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.