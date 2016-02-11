Dr. Isabella Sosnovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosnovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isabella Sosnovsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Isabella Sosnovsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Allegheny University Hosps
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8220 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 728-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sosnovsky?
I,m happy I have doctor I can trust. I have help. I have hope. Tatyana Shteynberg
About Dr. Isabella Sosnovsky, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1942252507
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny University Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sosnovsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sosnovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosnovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosnovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosnovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosnovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.