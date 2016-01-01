Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isabella Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Isabella Chen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.
Locations
Adult Hematology-oncology Clinic300 Hillmont Ave Ste 501, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-6218
Hospital Affiliations
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Isabella Chen, MD
- Hematology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1053621730
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
