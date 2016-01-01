See All Hematologists in Ventura, CA
Hematology
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Isabella Chen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.

Dr. Chen works at Adult Hematology-oncology Clinic in Ventura, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Adult Hematology-oncology Clinic
    300 Hillmont Ave Ste 501, Ventura, CA 93003 (805) 652-6218

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ventura County Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Hemophilia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Hemophilia

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    About Dr. Isabella Chen, MD

    Specialties
    Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1053621730
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen works at Adult Hematology-oncology Clinic in Ventura, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

    Dr. Chen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

