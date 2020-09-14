Overview

Dr. Isabel Zacharias, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center, The Miriam Hospital, UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Zacharias works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Cirrhosis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.