Dr. Isabel Zacharias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isabel Zacharias, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center, The Miriam Hospital, UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Zacharias works at
Locations
Umass Memorial Children's Medical Center55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-1269
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had Dr. Zacharias as my liver doctor for almost 9 years she is one of the best doctors I’ve had. She takes the time to explain my condition and treatments. I am greatful for all she has done for me.
About Dr. Isabel Zacharias, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zacharias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zacharias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zacharias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zacharias works at
Dr. Zacharias has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Cirrhosis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zacharias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zacharias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zacharias.
