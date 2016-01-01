Overview

Dr. Isabel Velez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.



Dr. Velez works at Champaign Dental Group in Union City, NJ with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.