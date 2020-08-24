Dr. Isabel Valencia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valencia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isabel Valencia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isabel Valencia, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota and is affiliated with Jackson South Community Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Valencia works at
Locations
PHDermatology11601 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 609-3810Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson South Community Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Valencia for years and she is wonderful. She always asks about my kids/job (and remembers what we talked about last time) and then addresses all my concerns quickly and efficiently. I am confident in her abilities and have been very happy with the treatment I've received. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Isabel Valencia, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota
- Dermatopathology
