Dr. Isabel Puri, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Gelbart and Associates A Psychological Corp.3333 Skypark Dr Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 257-5750
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She provides a safe and caring environment and excellent knowledge of treatments for various diagnosis. She is only in the San Diego area one Saturday per month so it's difficult to get an appointment in the San Diego office. She has continued to be available to her San Diego patients even though she moved her practice to Torrence. This is a testament to her commitment to her patients.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1033154182
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Puri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Puri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puri.
