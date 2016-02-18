See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Isabel Puri, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Isabel Puri, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2 (12)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Isabel Puri, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Puri works at Mindpath Health in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Fischer, MD
Dr. Robert Fischer, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. George Elias, MD
Dr. George Elias, MD
8 (24)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Gelbart and Associates A Psychological Corp.
    3333 Skypark Dr Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 257-5750

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Puri?

    Feb 18, 2016
    She provides a safe and caring environment and excellent knowledge of treatments for various diagnosis. She is only in the San Diego area one Saturday per month so it's difficult to get an appointment in the San Diego office. She has continued to be available to her San Diego patients even though she moved her practice to Torrence. This is a testament to her commitment to her patients.
    Mary in Carlsbad, CA — Feb 18, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Isabel Puri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Isabel Puri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Puri to family and friends

    Dr. Puri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Puri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Isabel Puri, MD.

    About Dr. Isabel Puri, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033154182
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isabel Puri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Puri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Puri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Puri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Puri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Isabel Puri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.