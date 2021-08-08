Dr. Isabel Otero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isabel Otero, MD
Overview
Dr. Isabel Otero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus.
Dr. Otero works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sotlobgynservices LLC1200 N University Dr, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 474-2229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Otero?
Very professional staff. Like always Dr Otero treated me with the outmost care a patient could receive from her OBGY.
About Dr. Isabel Otero, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1427024207
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otero accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otero works at
Dr. Otero has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Otero speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Otero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.