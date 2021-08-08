Overview

Dr. Isabel Otero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus.



Dr. Otero works at Obstetrical and Gynecological Services in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.