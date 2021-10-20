Dr. Llanes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isabel Llanes, MD
Overview
Dr. Isabel Llanes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Llanes works at
Locations
1
Miami OB/GYN, LLC3641 S Miami Ave Ste 250, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-2899
2
Miami OB/GYN Associates3659 S Miami Ave Ste 5005, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-2899
3
Jackfl-jackson Memorial Hospital1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 585-1111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Gyno, definitely the best I ever had. Very understanding, makes you feel comfy, Listens, and VERY knowledgeable!
About Dr. Isabel Llanes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
