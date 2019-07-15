Dr. Isabel Feinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isabel Feinstein, MD
Dr. Isabel Feinstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Arizona Ear Nose and Throat Physicians PLLC10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 104, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 975-1660
Arizona Ear Nose and Throat Physicians PLLC13949 W Meeker Blvd Ste C, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 975-1660Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent Experience.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, German and Italian
- 1073506077
- University Of Minnesota Hosp & Clinic
- University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Feinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feinstein has seen patients for Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feinstein speaks German and Italian.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.