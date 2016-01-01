Dr. Isabel Blumberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isabel Blumberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Isabel Blumberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Blumberg works at
Locations
Mt Sinai Queens Cancer Center1125 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 4:00pm
Peter B. Liebert M.d. P.c.1123 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Isabel Blumberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1821183989
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blumberg works at
