Dr. Isabel Blumberg, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Isabel Blumberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Blumberg works at Carnegie Hill Pediatrics, LLP in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Mt Sinai Queens Cancer Center
    1125 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Peter B. Liebert M.d. P.c.
    1123 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Rh Incompatibility Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Syphilis Screening
About Dr. Isabel Blumberg, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 25 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1821183989
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Isabel Blumberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Blumberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Blumberg works at Carnegie Hill Pediatrics, LLP in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Blumberg’s profile.

Dr. Blumberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

