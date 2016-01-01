Dr. Detrizio Carotenuto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isabel Detrizio Carotenuto, MD
Overview
Dr. Isabel Detrizio Carotenuto, MD is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Detrizio Carotenuto works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gingerbred Kidz, LLC215 Ridgedale Ave Ste 2, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 884-3155
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Detrizio Carotenuto?
About Dr. Isabel Detrizio Carotenuto, MD
- Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1376622159
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Detrizio Carotenuto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Detrizio Carotenuto works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Detrizio Carotenuto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detrizio Carotenuto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Detrizio Carotenuto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Detrizio Carotenuto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.