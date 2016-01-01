Dr. Bellot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isabel Bellot, MD
Dr. Isabel Bellot, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Arizona Bone & Joint PC2851 S Avenue B, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 344-1135MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Dr. Bellot accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellot speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellot.
