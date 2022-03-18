Dr. Isabel Barbato, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isabel Barbato, DDS
Overview
Dr. Isabel Barbato, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Midlothian, VA.
Dr. Barbato works at
Locations
-
1
Railey Hill Dental125 Browns Way Rd, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 362-8302
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barbato?
I was extremely satisfied with my visit. Dr. Barbato was very friendly,professional and made me feel at ease. I definitely would recommend her.
About Dr. Isabel Barbato, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1508027079
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barbato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbato accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Barbato using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Barbato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbato works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.