Dr. Isaac Wiener, MD
Dr. Isaac Wiener, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Hinze Psychological Services PC16542 Ventura Blvd Ste 402, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 782-5041
Cardiovascular Cnsltnts Med Grp100 Ucla Medical Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 824-3378
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
I've been under Dr. Wiener's care for ten years. He is across the board the best specialist in any branch of medicine I have known in my life, and I'm eighty-two. He provides my wife's cardiac care also. Dt. Wiener is one of those rare doctors, about whom you can say, "I have total trust in him." Richard Lenz
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
