Super Profile

Dr. Isaac Vergara, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Isaac Vergara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Vergara works at Envision Eye Specialists in Crystal River, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Envision Eye Specialists
    295 SE US Highway 19, Crystal River, FL 34429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 795-6622
  2. 2
    Envision Eyewear
    60 SW 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 482-0308

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Isaac Vergara, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255306635
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isaac Vergara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vergara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vergara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vergara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vergara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vergara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vergara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vergara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

