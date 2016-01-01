Dr. Isaac Vergara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vergara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Vergara, MD
Overview
Dr. Isaac Vergara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Vergara works at
Locations
Envision Eye Specialists295 SE US Highway 19, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 795-6622
Envision Eyewear60 SW 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 482-0308
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Isaac Vergara, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255306635
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vergara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vergara accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vergara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vergara speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vergara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vergara.
