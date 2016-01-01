Overview

Dr. Isaac Vergara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Vergara works at Envision Eye Specialists in Crystal River, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.