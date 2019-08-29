Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaac Turner, MD
Dr. Isaac Turner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
David S. Weingarden MD & Associates, PC43555 Dalcoma Dr, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 228-2882
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Excellent doctor. Very knowledgeable.
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
