Overview

Dr. Isaac Tsai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Tsai works at Isaac Tsai, M.D. in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.