Overview

Dr. Isaac Tafur, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center and Nor-lea Hospital District.



Dr. Tafur works at Joe Arrington Cancer Center in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Lovington, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.