Dr. Isaac Syrop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isaac Syrop, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Syrop works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Orthopedics, Surgery and Sports Med1985 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After having 2 other doctors tell me that I had one of the most complexed rotator cuff issues they'd ever seen, I went to Dr. Syrop seeing very little chance of avoiding surgery. I'd tried everything, but nothing helped the excruciating pain, until I went to him. The relief came THAT DAY, and it has not returned. I don't know why it is more mention isn't made of this specialty. I actually had never heard of a Physiatrist, but now I'm seeing him about other problem areas too. He's a Life-saver WITH a well-run, immaculate, courteous office in my mid-town neighborhood. Remarkable!!
About Dr. Isaac Syrop, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1023432127
Education & Certifications
- Standford University Medical Center
- Newyork-Presbyterian, Columbia and Cornell
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
