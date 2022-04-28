Overview

Dr. Isaac Syrop, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Syrop works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Orthopedics, Surgery and Sports Med in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.