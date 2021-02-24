See All Family Doctors in Buford, GA
Dr. Isaac Sved, MD

Family Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Isaac Sved, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Buford, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Tecnologico De Santo.

Dr. Sved works at Valere Medical in Buford, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valere Medical
    3331 Hamilton Mill Rd Ste 1102, Buford, GA 30519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 889-2220

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing

Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Abdominal Pain
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Bursitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Emphysema
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Injuries
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Pneumonia
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spondylitis
Stitches
Upper Back Pain
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Candi S — Feb 24, 2021
    About Dr. Isaac Sved, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518098409
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education
    • Instituto Tecnologico De Santo
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isaac Sved, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sved is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sved has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sved has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sved. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sved.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sved, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sved appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

