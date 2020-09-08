Dr. Starker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaac Starker, MD
Overview
Dr. Isaac Starker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
The Peer Group for Plastic Surgery P.A.124 Columbia Tpke, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 822-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a face lift done by Dr. Starker. Because of my age, I had to have a lot of work done. Dr. Starker is a true artisan. He explained everything to me in great detail, took his time and answered all of my questions thoroughly. I still have some healing to do but 3 weeks after the procedure, I look 10 years younger! Dr. Starker scheduled a series of follow up visits to see my progress and answer any questions that I may have. The facility is state of the art, clean, and calming. The staff was extremely professional. I highly recommend Dr. Starker.
About Dr. Isaac Starker, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Luke'S/roosevelt Hospital Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Montefiore Medical Center
- St Lukes/Roosevelt Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- New York University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Starker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starker.
