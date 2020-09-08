See All Plastic Surgeons in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Isaac Starker, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (21)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Isaac Starker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Starker works at The Peer Group in Florham Park, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Peer Group for Plastic Surgery P.A.
    124 Columbia Tpke, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 822-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Bedsores
Benign Tumor

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Isaac Starker, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932175536
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • St Luke'S/roosevelt Hospital Center
Residency
  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Montefiore Medical Center
Internship
  • St Lukes/Roosevelt Hospital
Medical Education
  • New York University School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • New York University
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Starker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Starker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Starker works at The Peer Group in Florham Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Starker’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Starker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

