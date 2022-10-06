Dr. Stadler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaac Stadler, MD
Overview
Dr. Isaac Stadler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Stadler works at
Locations
-
1
Raymond Maimone Dpm415 39th St, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 696-8438
Hospital Affiliations
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stadler?
Enviamos nuestras más sentidas condolencias por el fallecimiento del Dr. Stadler. Rosa García y familia
About Dr. Isaac Stadler, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225186307
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stadler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stadler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stadler works at
Dr. Stadler speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stadler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stadler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stadler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stadler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.