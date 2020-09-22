Dr. Isaac Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Silverman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isaac Silverman, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Silverman works at
Locations
Hartford Neurology LLC85 Seymour St Ste 800, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 522-4429
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome bedside manner. He cares, he is excellent at diagnosis. Explains options, willing to explore others with you! Yes, outstanding these days!
About Dr. Isaac Silverman, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1326058108
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
