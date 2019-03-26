See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Isaac Schmidt, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Isaac Schmidt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER.

Dr. Schmidt works at Isaac Schmidt, MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jacob Chodakiewitz MD
    1125 S Beverly Dr Ste 610, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 277-7774

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 26, 2019
    Wonderful doctor. Really cares about his patients. I know he has taken care of patients who are wealthy and patients who didn’t have insurance and they were treated the same.
    About Dr. Isaac Schmidt, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780735753
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isaac Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmidt works at Isaac Schmidt, MD in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schmidt’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

