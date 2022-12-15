See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Chesterbrook, PA
Dr. Isaac Sasson, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (203)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Isaac Sasson, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Chesterbrook, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.

Dr. Sasson works at Shady Grove Fertility - Pennsylvania in Chesterbrook, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chesterbrook Office
    945 Chesterbrook Blvd, Chesterbrook, PA 19087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 981-6000
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 9:00am
    Sunday
    7:00am - 9:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lankenau Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Azoospermia
Blood Disorders
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Azoospermia
Blood Disorders

Treatment frequency



Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Azoospermia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Spermatogenesis Arrest Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Intergroup
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 203 ratings
    Patient Ratings (203)
    5 Star
    (201)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Sasson is a very talented and experienced doctor. He is highly skilled and extremely patient oriented. He designs the plan based on individual patient needs and delivers results. I highly recommend Dr. Sasson for anyone hoping to get advice or treatments on any fertility needs.
    About Dr. Isaac Sasson, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679741268
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isaac Sasson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sasson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sasson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sasson works at Shady Grove Fertility - Pennsylvania in Chesterbrook, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sasson’s profile.

    203 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

