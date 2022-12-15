Dr. Isaac Sasson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Sasson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isaac Sasson, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Chesterbrook, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Sasson works at
Locations
Chesterbrook Office945 Chesterbrook Blvd, Chesterbrook, PA 19087 Directions (610) 981-6000Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 9:00amSunday7:00am - 9:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Intergroup
- Kaiser Permanente
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sasson is a very talented and experienced doctor. He is highly skilled and extremely patient oriented. He designs the plan based on individual patient needs and delivers results. I highly recommend Dr. Sasson for anyone hoping to get advice or treatments on any fertility needs.
About Dr. Isaac Sasson, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Sasson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
203 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
