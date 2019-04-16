Overview

Dr. Isaac Sachmechi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Sachmechi works at Podiatric Consulting Specialists in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.