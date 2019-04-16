Dr. Sachmechi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaac Sachmechi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Isaac Sachmechi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.
North Shore Diabetes & Endocrine Associates3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 327-0850
- 2 7901 Broadway Bldg E, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 883-3000
- Queens Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Sachmechi is a lifesaver! I have three rare endocrine disorders and Dr. Sachmechi manages all of them for me. He spends a lot of time with each patient, so if he’s running late, it’s because you know he is helping patients diligently. When i was hospitalized for one of my endocrine medical conditions, dr. Sachmechi visited me twice in the hospital. He has helped me with many medical emergencies. Truly the most caring and incredible doctor. I highly recommend him.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Persian
- 1750340121
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
