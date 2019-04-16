See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Isaac Sachmechi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Isaac Sachmechi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.

Dr. Sachmechi works at Podiatric Consulting Specialists in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    North Shore Diabetes & Endocrine Associates
    3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 327-0850
    7901 Broadway Bldg E, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 883-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Queens Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 16, 2019
    Dr. Sachmechi is a lifesaver! I have three rare endocrine disorders and Dr. Sachmechi manages all of them for me. He spends a lot of time with each patient, so if he’s running late, it’s because you know he is helping patients diligently. When i was hospitalized for one of my endocrine medical conditions, dr. Sachmechi visited me twice in the hospital. He has helped me with many medical emergencies. Truly the most caring and incredible doctor. I highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Isaac Sachmechi, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew and Persian
    • 1750340121
    Education & Certifications

    • FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sachmechi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sachmechi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sachmechi has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachmechi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachmechi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachmechi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachmechi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachmechi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

