Dr. Isaac Motamarry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isaac Motamarry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Motamarry works at
Locations
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Florida Surgeons2 Shircliff Way, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 389-8861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Florida Surgeons1658 St Vincents Way Ste 210, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 389-8871
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Motamarry is incredible. Not only has he taken great care of my health, but also he is lovely to speak with at every appointment. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care. I highly recommend becoming his patient!
About Dr. Isaac Motamarry, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Uf Shands Gainesville
- Cleveland Clinicfoundation
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Ross University
- University Of Mary Washington
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Motamarry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Motamarry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Motamarry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Motamarry works at
Dr. Motamarry has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Motamarry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Motamarry speaks Spanish.
216 patients have reviewed Dr. Motamarry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motamarry.
