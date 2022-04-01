Overview

Dr. Isaac Motamarry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Motamarry works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Jacksonville, FL and Middleburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.