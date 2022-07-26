See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Farmington, CT
Dr. Isaac Moss, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Isaac Moss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.

Dr. Moss works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UConn Musculoskeletal Institute
    263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 (860) 679-6600
    UConn Musculoskeletal Institute
    1115 West St, Southington, CT 06489 (860) 679-6600

Hospital Affiliations
  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Scoliosis
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Scoliosis

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 26, 2022
    Dr. Moss and his staff treated me amazing before, during, and after the surgery. Prior to seeing Dr. Moss many doctors were unable to fix my lower back pain, which resulted into 20 years of pain. Since the surgery I have been pain free, and that I am truly grateful for. Dr. Moss and his staff not only made my experience great but they also made my back feel amazing. Because of him, I will be able to run around with my grand kids pain free! Much love my brother.
    Andreana Thomas — Jul 26, 2022
    About Dr. Isaac Moss, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013222660
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Health Center
    • University of Toronto
    • McGill University
    Medical Education
    • Orthopedic Surgery
