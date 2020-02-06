Dr. Madeb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaac Madeb, MD
Overview
Dr. Isaac Madeb, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Paris / U.F.R. of Medicine Necker-Enfants Malades and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
Dr. Madeb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ilm Medical Care Pllc2241 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 375-3746
-
2
Ahava Medical and Rehabilitation16 Sumner Pl # 18, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 336-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madeb?
He has always treated me with respect and explained things. I never wait long to see him
About Dr. Isaac Madeb, MD
- Urology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1467452086
Education & Certifications
- University of Paris / U.F.R. of Medicine Necker-Enfants Malades
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madeb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madeb works at
Dr. Madeb has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Madeb speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Madeb. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.