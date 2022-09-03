Dr. Isaac Livshetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livshetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Livshetz, MD
Dr. Isaac Livshetz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Rochelle, NY.
White Plains Hospital Physicians Associates1296 North Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10804 Directions (914) 946-1010
White Plains Hospital Physicians Associates222 Westchester Ave Ste 101, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 946-1010
- White Plains Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I went for a consult and fell in love! Dr. Livshetz and his staff are "AMAZING" Dr. Livshetz was soooo patient, I never felt rushed as he took his time to answer my million questions! And explained the entire procedure. I left his office feeling relieved & confident. I'm looking forward to my surgery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1427391754
