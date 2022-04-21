See All Oncologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Isaac Levy, MD

Oncology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Isaac Levy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Levy works at Isaac Levy MD PA in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Isaac Levy MD
    7770 Davie Road Ext, Hollywood, FL 33024 (954) 450-1808
    Monday 8:30am - 5:00pm
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday 8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Skin Screenings
Breast Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Skin Screenings
Breast Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lung Cancer
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia
Osteosarcoma
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Acute Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Autoimmune Diseases
Bile Duct Cancer
Blood Disorders
Bone Disorders
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Male Breast Cancer
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Penile Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Pulmonary Disease
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thrombocytosis
Thrombosis
Tongue Cancer
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Vascular Disease
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 21, 2022
    Dr. Levy is an exceptional Doctor. He is passionate about his profession and in turn he is compassionate about his patients. Dr. Levy has been a vital component to assisting/treating me with my long term treatment and medical condition. Dr. Levy’s staff is versatile and willing to accommodate my needs as with all his patients (as observed). They are all professional and caring. I highly recommend Dr. Levy.
    Marilyn G. — Apr 21, 2022
    About Dr. Isaac Levy, MD

    • Oncology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1871577221
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education: AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isaac Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

