Dr. Isaac Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isaac Levy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Levy works at
Locations
Isaac Levy MD7770 Davie Road Ext, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 450-1808Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levy is an exceptional Doctor. He is passionate about his profession and in turn he is compassionate about his patients. Dr. Levy has been a vital component to assisting/treating me with my long term treatment and medical condition. Dr. Levy’s staff is versatile and willing to accommodate my needs as with all his patients (as observed). They are all professional and caring. I highly recommend Dr. Levy.
About Dr. Isaac Levy, MD
- Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1871577221
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
