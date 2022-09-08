Overview

Dr. Isaac Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med



Dr. Kim works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Erectile Dysfunction, Prostate Removal and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.