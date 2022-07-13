Overview

Dr. Isaac Karikari, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Karikari works at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.