Dr. Isaac Gorbaty, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Isaac Gorbaty, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Isaac Gorbaty, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Gorbaty works at
Isaac Gorbaty,M.D.18411 Clark St Ste 206, Tarzana, CA 91356 (818) 708-3143
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Gorbaty always spends so much time with me.. He does his own labs. He explains everything to me. He has great bedside manner. His medical assistances Nancy and Evelyn are very nice.
- Geriatric Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1477562718
- Harbor Genl Hospital
- Downstate Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- PS 103
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Gorbaty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorbaty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorbaty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorbaty works at
Dr. Gorbaty has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorbaty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorbaty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorbaty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorbaty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorbaty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.