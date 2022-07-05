Dr. Isaac George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac George, MD
Dr. Isaac George, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building177 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
I was lucky to be referred to him for a complex open heart surgery to fix aortic aneurysm, aortic valve and (as a bonus discovered during diagnostic tests for the former two) coronary artery blockage requiring CABG. He had the rare (and excellent) skills to perform all three in one procedure, and the surgery went off perfectly. As a bonus I found him (despite his very busy schedule) to be attentive, responsive and a wonderful human being. Plus he has great staff and assistants in his team at Columbia NYP.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457430837
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
