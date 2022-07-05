Overview

Dr. Isaac George, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. George works at CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Ductus Arteriosus, Pericardial Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.