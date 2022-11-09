Overview

Dr. Isaac Galandauer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Galandauer works at Atlantic Gastroenterology at Summit Medical Group in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.