Dr. Isaac Freedman, DDS

Dentistry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Isaac Freedman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Abington, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University - Kornberg School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Freedman works at I. Jay Freedman, DDS & Associates in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    I Jay Freedman DDS & Associates PC
    1260 EASTON RD, Abington, PA 19001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Dental Disorders
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Dental Disorders

Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Isaac Freedman, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326480559
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Temple University - Kornberg School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Isaac Freedman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Freedman works at I. Jay Freedman, DDS & Associates in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Freedman’s profile.

Dr. Freedman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

