Dr. Isaac Freedman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Freedman, DDS
Overview
Dr. Isaac Freedman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Abington, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University - Kornberg School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Freedman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
I Jay Freedman DDS & Associates PC1260 EASTON RD, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freedman?
About Dr. Isaac Freedman, DDS
- Dentistry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1326480559
Education & Certifications
- Temple University - Kornberg School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedman works at
Dr. Freedman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.