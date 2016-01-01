Dr. Isaac Felemovicius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felemovicius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Felemovicius, MD
Dr. Isaac Felemovicius, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Voyage Healthcare9825 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 587-7900Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
North Memorial Health Hospital3300 Oakdale Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55422 Directions (763) 520-5400
North Clinic PA9201 W Broadway Ave Ste 601, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 Directions (763) 587-7900
Voyage Healthcare15655 37th Ave N Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55446 Directions (763) 587-7900
About Dr. Isaac Felemovicius, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1881649291
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
