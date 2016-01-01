Overview

Dr. Isaac Felemovicius, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Felemovicius works at Voyage Healthcare in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN and Brooklyn Park, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.