Dr. Isaac Eisenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Eisenstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Isaac Eisenstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE VALLEY / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Eisenstein works at
Locations
-
1
Isaac Eisenstein MD A Prof Corp.3650 South St Ste 310, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 531-1980
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eisenstein?
About Dr. Isaac Eisenstein, MD
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1780649830
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE VALLEY / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenstein works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.