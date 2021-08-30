Overview

Dr. Isaac Dingle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Dingle works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.