Dr. Isaac Dingle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dingle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Dingle, MD
Overview
Dr. Isaac Dingle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Dingle works at
Locations
-
1
Southpark Surgery Center LLC6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (877) 825-6894Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dingle?
Excellent service, no wait time, professional and through. Appreciate that he took time to listen to my concerns snd seemed genuinely interested in my health issues and how he could monitor me for potential issues. Happy to have found a great ENT.
About Dr. Isaac Dingle, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1306196266
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dingle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dingle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dingle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dingle works at
Dr. Dingle has seen patients for Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dingle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dingle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dingle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dingle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dingle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.