Ophthalmology
Overview

Dr. Isaac Kaswan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They graduated from Vanderbilt University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.

Dr. Kaswan works at Chocron Eye Center in Hallandale Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Chocron Eye Center, P.A.
    2100 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 403, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 (954) 342-6399
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratoconus
Stye
Dry Eyes
Keratoconus
Stye
Dry Eyes

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping With Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 01, 2020
    Great medical office; wonderful and warm experience from start to finish. I especially loved how Dr. Isaac Chocron is extremely professional. He takes time to listen and time to explain the health and safety of my eyes as well as my treatment options. I highly recommend Dr. Isaac Chocron
    About Dr. Isaac Kaswan, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English, Spanish
    1194138461
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory Eye Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • Vanderbilt University, School Of Medicine
    • University of Florida
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isaac Kaswan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaswan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaswan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaswan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaswan works at Chocron Eye Center in Hallandale Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kaswan’s profile.

    Dr. Kaswan has seen patients for Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaswan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaswan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaswan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaswan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaswan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

