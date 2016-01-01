Overview

Dr. Isaac Chemmanam, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Chemmanam works at Spectrum Orthopaedics in Portland, ME with other offices in Scarborough, ME and South Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.