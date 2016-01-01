Dr. Bowman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaac Bowman, MD
Overview
Dr. Isaac Bowman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center and Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2201 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bowman?
About Dr. Isaac Bowman, MD
- Hematology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1891012852
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.