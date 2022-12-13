Overview

Dr. Isaac Beshay, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Assiut University - Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Beshay works at St Youstina Family Health Center in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.