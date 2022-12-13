Dr. Isaac Beshay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beshay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Isaac Beshay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Isaac Beshay, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Assiut University - Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Beshay works at
Locations
-
1
St Youstina Family Health Center809 S Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Beshay?
a very good one
About Dr. Isaac Beshay, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1962434241
Education & Certifications
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Martin Luther King Jr. - Harbor Hospital
- Assiut University - Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beshay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beshay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beshay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beshay works at
Dr. Beshay speaks Arabic and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Beshay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beshay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beshay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beshay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.