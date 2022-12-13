See All Family Doctors in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Isaac Beshay, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Isaac Beshay, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Assiut University - Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Beshay works at St Youstina Family Health Center in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    St Youstina Family Health Center
    809 S Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchitis
Acute Bronchitis
Rash
Bronchitis
Acute Bronchitis
Rash

Bronchitis
Acute Bronchitis
Rash
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Bunion
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Muscle Weakness
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Diseases
Skin Screenings
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 13, 2022
    a very good one
    — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Isaac Beshay, MD

    Family Medicine
    35 years of experience
    English, Arabic and Spanish
    1962434241
    Education & Certifications

    Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
    Martin Luther King Jr. - Harbor Hospital
    Assiut University - Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isaac Beshay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beshay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beshay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beshay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beshay works at St Youstina Family Health Center in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Beshay’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Beshay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beshay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beshay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beshay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

